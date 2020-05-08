Audio is one product category that has recently received a lot of attention from Xiaomi. The company already has a myriad of wired, neckband-style wireless, and Bluetooth speakers in its portfolio. The one thing that has been long-requested and missing from the audio lineup is truly wireless earbuds. Well, the wait finally comes to an end today. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, which made their global debut back in March this year, have been launched in India.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Specs and Features

Xiaomi’s TWS earbuds are certainly inspired by Apple Airpods. The semi in-ear design, along with the protruding stem with touch controls, sounds pretty much the same. The resemblance doesn’t end there as Xiaomi has built its own quick pairing animation into MIUI and it looks similar to Apple’s.

When you open the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 charging case, a pop-up notification to pair the earbuds will pop-up on your Xiaomi device. It will then display the battery info for both the case and earbuds, which is pretty nifty.

Moving past the Airpods comparison, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 include 14.2mm drivers for a more powerful, bass-driven sound output. Each earbud weighs only 4.5 grams, which is pretty lightweight, while the case comes in at around 50 grams. This means the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 are pocketable and easy to carry around.

These earbuds support in-ear wear detection. They’re equipped with an infrared sensor to detect when you place the earbuds in your ear. The music will come to a pause when you pull them out and play automatically when you place them back in your ears. The earbuds connect over Bluetooth 5.0 and support LDHC Hi-Res audio codec.

Another key highlight of Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 is ENC (environmental noise cancellation). Each earbud is equipped with two mics to cancel out background noise and deliver a crisp audio experience. The earbuds also support touch controls. You can tap twice on the right earbud to play/pause music, accept calls and twice on the left earbud to call upon a voice assistant – be it Google Assistant or Alexa.

As for the battery life, Xiaomi promises up to 4 hours of continuous playback on a single charge, which is a bit on the lower side. You can top up the earbuds around 3.5 times with the charging case, which boasts a 250mAh built-in battery. This takes the total battery life up to 14 hours, which is lower in comparison to the Realme Buds Air or Noise Shots X5 Pro. All three earbuds are priced quite similarly in India. It takes around 1 hour and 10 minutes to completely charge the case.

Price and Availability

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 are priced at Rs. 4,499 in India, which is a great price for these TWS earbuds that have been tuned especially for Indian users. Xiaomi is offering Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 at an introductory price of Rs. 3,999 from 12th May to 17th May

Xiaomi’s first pair of TWS earbuds will come in a single white color and will go on sale from 12th May on Xiaomi’s official website, Amazon India, and its offline stores.