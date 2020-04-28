Gonoise has today launched its latest Noise Shots X5 Pro truly wireless earbuds in India. It uses Qualcomm’s chipset and offers touch controls for quick actions.

The Noise Shots X5 Pro features 6mm graphene speaker drivers that Gonoise claims will deliver crisp treble and punchy bass. There is support for aptX and AAC codecs. In terms of connectivity, the earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.0 with a range of 10 meters.

If you’re someone who’s worried about getting your earbuds drenched in rains or during an intense gym workout, Noise Shots X5 Pro has got you covered with its IPX7 rating.

The company claims a whopping 150 hours of combined battery life on the Noise Shots X5 Pro. On a single charge, the earbuds would last for 8 hours. A complete charge takes 1.5 hours through a USB-C port and the 2200mAh charging case is capable of fueling 18 more charge cycles.

The earbuds offer support for both Google Assistant and Siri. You can activate the voice assistant by using touch controls. The touch controls can also be used to control music playback, attend/reject/end calls, and for adjusting the volume.

Noise Shots X5 Pro is available to buy from the company’s official website in Charcoal Grey color variant at Rs.4,999. If you’re interested, the company is offering a pre-order discount code “STAYHOME”, which you may use to avail Rs.350 discount. However, it is worth noting that all the orders will be dispatched after the government restrictions are lifted.

Buy Noise Shots X5 Pro (Rs. 4,999)