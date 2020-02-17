After teasing the arrival of a new audio product for the past few days, Xiaomi has today launched the Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker in India. It’s a tiny and lightweight cuboidal speaker that fits in the palm of your hand. This portable speaker has been priced at an attractive Rs. 1,399 in India.

Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker: Specs and Features

One look at Xiaomi’s portable speaker is enough to tell you that it looks like the Google Home Mini, with the plastic bottom and grey fabric-covered top. The shape of Xiaomi’s speaker may not be the same but it does exude Home Mini vibes.

Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker packs the power and play/pause button on one side and volume rockers on the other. The other two edges include a loop strip to hang or easily carry the speaker and the charging port, as well as AUX port, respectively.

As for the audio department, Xiaomi has baked a 5W speaker in this tiny thing and says that you can expect “clear, rich, and punchy bass” onboard. One of the highlights of this speaker is the IPx5 water resistance rating. It supports both Android and iOS devices, along with Bluetooth 5.0 to establish a connection. You can use the built-in microphone to answer calls.

Xiaomi threw us a curveball with the teasers, making us think that it will launch a smart speaker today. But that’s not the case. Instead, the Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker has a button to let you easily access the voice assistant on your smartphone.

In terms of music playback, the speaker comes backed by a 2,000mAh battery that will enable you to stream music for up to 20 hours. Now that’s an impressive battery life claim but we will have to test it ourselves, along with the audio quality, to be the better judge.

