Originally unveiled back in 2018 in China, the Mi Dual Driver in-ear earphones have been launched by Xiaomi in India today. The company continues to build its ecosystem portfolio in the country and this is the third product launch in 2 weeks.

The earphones, which were teased earlier this month, come with dual dynamic drivers, tangle-free braided cable, and a magnetic suction design that should make the storage process simple, effortless and hassle-free.

The Mi Dual Driver Earphones bring a dual dynamic driver setup with 10mm and 8mm drivers that Xiaomi claims will offer immersive sound, enabling the users to experience every note in sharp detail.

On its official website, Xiaomi states that the dual dynamic driver structure will offer rich bass, clear mids, and crisp treble by ensuring low distortion. The setup will “focus on all frequencies to deliver a complete sound stage whereas a single driver focuses on a single frequency range and doesn’t focus on mids or highs,” said the company.

The earphones ship with an anodized aluminum cavity that the company says is crafted using a precise anodizing process and is further perfected with zircon sandblasting, rendering the earphones scratch-proof and fingerprint-resistant. The device comes with a 3-button (with mic) operation for improved convenience. It also supports voice-assistants that can be triggered by long-pressing the play/pause button.

The 3.5mm jack has a 90-degree close-fitting design, while the earpieces come with soft anti-slip earplugs that the company says will perfectly fit the contour of your ears offering exceptional comfort. The dual-driver earphone is available exclusively on the company’s own official website for Rs. 799 in Black and Blue color options.

Buy the Mi Dual Driver Earphones from Mi.com (Rs. 799)