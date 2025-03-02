Samsung Unveils 2025 Galaxy A Series with new AI Goodies, 6-Year Update Promise

Samsung‘s Galaxy A series is probably the most popular midrange Android smartphone in the US. Ahead of MWC 2025, the company has launched the 2025 refresh of the A-series, featuring Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A26 devices. All of them now sport the Galaxy AI enhancements, some new improvements, and other minor changes to the devices.

All three of the Galaxy devices including the A56, A36, and A26 feature a new camera bump design. They will all come with a massive 6.7-inch Full HD+ display and a 120Hz refresh rate. They also come with a 5,000 mAh capacity battery and IP 67 dust and water protection on all three models.

Image Credit: Samsung

All the new 2025 A-series Galaxy devices will come with the latest Samsung One UI 7 based on Android 15 and receive 6 years of updates and security patches. You’ll also see new Galaxy AI features onboard. Like Best Face, which lets you select the right facial expression when shooting a live photo. There’s also going to be Samsung’s improved object removal feature, other AI filters, and support for Google’s Circle to Search.

Coming to the differences, the A56 will come pack Samsung’s Exynos 1580 processor which came out last October. While the A36 will come with the older Snapdragon 6 Gen 3. Both the Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 come with 45-watt charging support and a bigger vapor chamber for cooling. The A56 will also include a 12MP ultrawide, 50MP main, and 5MP macro lens at the back, and a 12MP selfie shooter.

Samsung Galaxy A56 will come out in the US with a $499 price tag. The Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A26 will be $399 and $299 respectively. According to Samsung, the Galaxy A56 will be available for purchase at a later date. However, you can get the Galaxy A36 at Best Buy starting March 26 and the Galaxy A26 from March 28 onwards.