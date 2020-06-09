Xiaomi is set to unveil the Mi Band 5 in China on June 11. It’s two days from now and scheduled for the same day as the Mi Notebook unveiling in India. The company gave us a sneak peek at its next-gen fitness band’s design yesterday. And today, it shared a plethora of teasers on Weibo talking about the upgrades that Mi Band 5 will bring in tow.

First of all, the Chinese giant gives us an even closer look at the design of the Mi Band 5. The renders further convince us that it’s going to be a Mi Band 4 upgrade instead of a total revamp. The teaser poster on the left details seven upgraded features of the Mi Band 5, including a bigger display, magnetic charging, 11 sport modes, and a lot more.

Let’s take a look at them one at a time.

As per the teaser on the right, Mi Band 5 will arrive with a 20% larger color touch display over its predecessor. This means we can expect to see a 1.15-inch AMOLED screen onboard – bigger than the 0.95-inch screen aboard the Mi Band 4. It’s difficult to guess whether the size of the pill has increased to accommodate the bigger display – based on the render alone.

One of the biggest upgrades here will have to be the charging mechanism. Everyone knows how Xiaomi has stuck with its inconvenient ‘popping the pill and plugging it into a cradle’ charging mechanism for too long. It will finally embrace a magnetic charger with Mi Band 5, as shown in the render below. You will no longer need to remove the strap and can simply snap the charger when the band’s battery is low.

In addition, the teaser on the left reveals that the Mi Band 5 will bring an upgraded sensor stack for improved monitoring. Xiaomi is planning to bulk up the health tracking features of its fitness tracker. It will now include an SpO2 sensor to track your blood oxygen levels, along with a heart rate tracker. All of this data will also be used for sleep and stress monitoring.

Xiaomi has also confirmed that Mi Band 5 will include women health features and a total of 11 sport modes – up from the existing five that are present on its predecessor. Also, you will now get NFC support out-of-the-box on the standard variant. Xiaomi won’t launch a special edition variant with the said functionality — like it has done in the past. Mi Band 5 will also include a camera shutter button to let you remote capture pictures.

We know the basic upgrades that Mi Band 5 will bring in tow. Will it be priced the same as its predecessor or higher? It’s the price and availability details that we are looking forward to.