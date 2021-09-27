Xiaomi CIVI with Snapdragon 778G and Watch Color 2 Launched in China

After launching the Xiaomi 11T series in the global market recently, Xiaomi has unveiled a stunning new smartphone lineup in China today. Dubbed as Xiaomi CIVI, the device comes with premium features like a 120Hz display, a powerful Snapdragon processor, and more. Along with the CIVI, the Chinese giant has also launched the Xiaomi Watch Color 2 with a circular dial and over 100 workout modes.

Xiaomi CIVI: Key Specs and Features

Starting with the Xiaomi CIVI, the device features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ OLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is pretty thin and the screen is curved at the sides. It has an almost bezel-less look and comes with a top center punch-hole cutout to house the 32MP selfie shooter.

At the back, the Xiaomi CIVI rocks a triple-camera setup, including a primary 64MP lens, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter with a 120-degree FOV, and a 2MP macro sensor. Plus, the 32MP front camera has a Samsung GD1 lens that comes with some cool selfie features like dual-soft LED flash, autofocus capabilities, and an AI-based skin renewal technology that erases spots and blemishes on a face.

Under the hood, the device packs the mid-premium 5G-enabled chipset, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G. It is a 6nm-based chipset and powers the latest iQOO Z5 5G that was recently launched in India. The chipset has been paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There is also a 4,500mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging inside the device.

It also supports 5G networks, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, and Bluetooth 5.2 technology. Moreover, there is an in-display fingerprint scanner, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack as well. The CIVI will run MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box. There are three color variants of the device, namely Light Blue, Shiny Black, and Pink.

Xiaomi Watch Color 2: Key Specs and Features

Now, coming to the Xiaomi Watch Color 2, the new wearable comes with an impressive design and a 1.43-inch circular display, which is bigger than its predecessor. It has a 60Hz refresh rate and a 326ppi that is similar to the Amazfit GTR 2e (Review).

As for the sensors, Xiaomi Watch Color 2 has a heart rate sensor with support for 24-hour heart rate monitoring. There is also a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen level monitoring. The device can also track sleep and provide a detailed report via the companion mobile app.

Other than this, the Watch Color 2 comes with 117 dedicated workout modes, including running, hiking, yoga, cycling, and many more. Plus, users will be able to receive calls and install third-party apps on the new Xiaomi watch.

As for the battery, the device packs a 470mAh battery that can deliver a 12-day battery life on a single charge. Moreover, the device comes with dual-frequency GPS support and 5 ATM water resistance.

Price and Availability

Now, turning to the price, you can check out the prices of each of the Xiaomi CIVI storage variants below.

8 GB RAM + 128 GB – 2,599 Yuan (~Rs 29,639)

8 GB RAM + 256 GB – 2,899 Yuan (~Rs 33,060)

12 GB RAM + 256 GB – 3,199 Yuan (~Rs 36,481)

The Xiaomi Watch Color 2, on the other hand, is priced at 999 Yuan (~Rs 11,392). Both of the devices are currently exclusive to the Chinese market. There is no word on whether Xiaomi will launch the CIVI and Watch Color 2 in the global market and India or not.