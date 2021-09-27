iQOO Z5 5G with Snapdragon 778G SoC, 120Hz Display Launched in India

As promised last week, iQOO has launched its next-gen Z-series smartphone, the iQOO Z5 5G, in India today. The company already launched the device in the Chinese market recently and it comes packed with various features, including a 120Hz display, powerful Snapdragon processor, 64MP triple cameras, and more.

So, before moving on to its price and availability in India, let’s take a quick look at the key specs and features of the iQOO Z5 5G.

iQOO Z5 5G Launched in India

Starting with the display, the iQOO Z5 boasts a 6.67-inch IPS LCD panel with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate for smooth and lag-free gaming. The screen has a maximum resolution of 1080 x 2400p, a 1500:1 contrast ratio, and support for HDR 10 and DCI-P3 color gamut. There is also a top-center punch-hole cutout to house the 16MP selfie shooter.

Speaking of the cameras, the device rocks a triple-camera setup at the back. There is a primary 64MP lens with an f/1.9 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor for depth and close-up shots. The device supports 4K video recording, a dual-view mode, a night mode, and many other camera features.

Coming to the internals, the iQOO Z5 packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset, which is a 6nm-based 5G-enabled SoC designed for premium mid-range devices. So, it is evident that the device will support 5G networks in India. The chipset is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There is also a microSD slot onboard for storage expansion. Plus, the device comes with a dynamic RAM extension feature that virtually adds an additional 4GB of RAM to make the device faster and a multi-tasking monster.

As for the battery, iQOO has fitted a big 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging inside the Z5 5G. As per the company, the device can charge up to 50 percent in only 26 minutes time. Moreover, iQOO Z5 comes with a flagship-grade thermal management system. The device comes with an advanced VC liquid-cooling system to keep the temperatures in check during high-performance tasks. The system, as per iQOO, can reduce the surface temperature by 3-degrees and the CPU temperature by 12-degrees.

There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack onboard. It runs the FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box and comes in two color variants – Arctic Dawn (White) and Mystic Space (Black).

Price and Availability

Now, coming to the price of the iQOO Z5, the device comes in two configurations. The price of the iQOO Z5 base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is Rs 23,990, while the higher-end 12GB + 256GB model costs Rs 26,990 in India. The device will go on sale from October 3 on Amazon. Moreover, iQOO will offer special discount offers on the device from October 3 to October 12 for HDFC customers.