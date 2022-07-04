Xiaomi Book Pro 16 OLED, Xiaomi Book Pro 14 Go Official in China

After launching its first-ever 2-in-1 device in the form of the Xiaomi Book S earlier this year, Xiaomi has launched the 2022 version of the Xiaomi Book Pro series in China today. The devices come with advanced displays and other high-end specs. Check out the details below to know more about the Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 models.

Xiaomi Book Pro 16 OLED and Xiaomi Book Pro 14 Launched

The new Xiaomi Book Pro comes in two variants, the Xiaomi Book Pro 16 OLED and the Xiaomi Book Pro 14. Starting with the design, it looks similar to Apple’s MacBook and comes in a thin-and-light form factor with only 14.9mm of thickness and a unibody design.

The major highlight of the Xiaomi Book Pro 16 OLED is its 16-inch 4K OLED display with very slim bezels. The touch-enabled panel supports Dolby Vision technology, much like Xiaomi’s high-end TVs, to deliver accurate colors and an immersive viewing experience. The Book Pro 14, on the other hand, comes with a 2.8K OLED display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. The panel also supports 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, Dolby Vision, and a peak brightness of 600 nits.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi Book Pro 16 OLED can pack up to the 12th-Gen Intel Core i7-1260P CPU based on the Intel Evo platform. For graphics, the Core-i7 model comes with an Nvidia RTX 2050 GPU. According to Xiaomi, its new laptop will be able to deliver a 76% improved performance as compared to its predecessor. There is also a 70Whr battery inside the device that charges with a 100W charger. As for memory, the Xiaomi Book Pro 16 OLED comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD.

The Xiaomi Book Pro 14 comes in three variants and can pack up to Intel’s 12th-Gen Core i7-1260P CPU, paired with up to Nvidia’s RTX 2050 GPU. As for the memory, the Book Pro 14 comes with a similar 16GB + 512GB configuration. There is a 56Wh battery inside that charges with a 100W power adapter.

Other than these, the Book Pro 16 OLED and the Book Pro 14 come with all the necessary ports, including USB-C ports, USB-A ports, and a 3.5mm audio combo jack. The devices will also come with MIUI+ for multi-screen collaboration with Xiaomi smartphones and tablets.

Price and Availability

Now, coming to the prices of the new Xiaomi Book Pro series, the Xiaomi Book Pro 16 OLED starts at CNY 6,499, and the Xiaomi Book Pro 14 starts at CNY 5,899 in China. You can check out the prices of each of the models listed below.

Xiaomi Book Pro 16 OLED

Core i5-1240P CPU – CNY 6,499 (~Rs 76,641)

Core i7-1260P CPU / RTX 2050 GPU- CNY 8,499 (~Rs 1,00,227)

Xiaomi Book Pro 14

Core i5-1240 CPU – CNY 5,899 (~Rs 69,566)

Core i5-1240P CPU / MX 550 GPU – CNY 6,499 (~Rs 76,641)

Core i7-1260P CPU / RTX 2050 GPU – CNY 7,999 (~Rs 94,331)

As for the availability, the Xiaomi Book Pro series will be available in China. Although the company did not confirm to launch the devices in other markets, we expect Xiaomi to release the devices in India and other regions in the coming months.