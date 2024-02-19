Xiaomi 14 Ultra Camera Specs Out: Best Camera on Android Yet?

Xiaomi is gearing up for the Xiaomi 14 series’ global launch that will be held in less than a week from now. The company’s founder and CEO, Lei Jun posted a few device renders on X, and there are a few things about the camera setup in the pictures that suggest the Xiaomi 14 Ultra could rival the Galaxy S24 Ultra in picture quality.

As the previous leaks and rumors suggested, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra will indeed come with a quad-camera setup with the 50MP primary camera boasting a 1-inch sensor, a secondary 50MP ultrawide, a third 50MP 3.2X Telephoto, and a fourth 50MP 5X Telephoto. #Xiaomi14Ultra Are you team black or team white? pic.twitter.com/ofdwUePUTC— Lei Jun (@leijun) February 18, 2024

The primary 1″ Sony LYT-900 sensor could be the star of the show. The 1-inch sensor size means the camera sensor would have more light to work with leading to better low-light images. The Galaxy S24 Ultra hosts the ISOCELL HP2 sensor which has a size of 1/1.3″ (0.8 inches, approximately) which, while still big, falls short in comparison.

As revealed by Xiaomi on Weibo, both telephoto lenses use the Sony IMX858 sensors with f/1.8 and f/2.5 apertures; the latter (Periscope lens) is a huge improvement from last year’s f/3.0 aperture and a far departure from Samsung’s f/3.4 zoom lens. Image Courtesy: Weibo

This means the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, on paper, will not only excel in day-to-day low-light photography but also in nighttime zoom pictures. It all boils down to the post-processing so we’re in for a tough and interesting fight.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra will be launching in China on February 22, while the global launch is on February 25. Some of the other specifications of the 14 Ultra include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, and 16GB LPDR5X RAM.

While it is too soon to tell which will emerge victorious between the two, we do get a glimpse of how cameras could be the center of focus for most manufacturers in 2024, which is exciting. What are your thoughts about the Xiaomi 14 Ultra? Let us know in the comments section below.