Xiaomi 14 Ultra Specs Leaked; Quad 50MP Camera Setup Expected

A few days ago, Xiaomi’s CEO and Founder Lei Jun posted and confirmed the global launch of the Xiaomi 14 series. The launch will be held on February 25, 2024, and the Ultra version is very much on the cards for the global launch, besides the Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro. We now have leaks giving out slightly more detailed specifications of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra which is still under wraps.

Popular leaker Yogesh Brar posted on X (formerly Twitter) some of the key specifications of the upcoming Xiaomi 14 Ultra and they’re pretty much in line with the previous rumors.

According to Yogesh, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra will have a Quad-camera setup with a 50MP primary 1-inch wide-angle sensor (probably the Sony LYT-900), a secondary 50MP Ultrawide, a third 50MP Telephoto with 3.2X zoom, and a fourth 50MP 5X Telephoto camera. The cameras use Leica optics and are tuned by them. Xiaomi 14 Ultra



– 6.73" QHD+ AMOLED LTPO, 120Hz

– Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

– Android 14, HyperOS

– 50MP 1" (VA) + 50MP (UW) + 50MP 3.2X + 50MP 5X Tele

– 32MP selfie

– 5,300mAh (approx) battery

– 90W wired charging

– Leica optics

– IP68 rating

– inhouse chips



Unsurprisingly, the phone will feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and is rumored to feature up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, and 16GB LPDDR5X RAM. The phone will run Android 14 with Xiaomi’s latest HyperOS.

The screen will be a 6.73-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Besides, the phone’s battery could be a 5,300 mAh cell capable of charging at 90W.

What are your thoughts about the Xiaomi 14 Ultra’s specifications? What are your expectations about the pricing of the same? Let us know in the comments section below.