Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G with Snapdragon 778G, 33W Fast-Charging Launched in India

If you have been keeping track of recent smartphone launches, you would have noticed that it’s raining Snapdragon 778G phones of late. Following in the footsteps of Galaxy M52 5G and iQOO Z5 5G, the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G has launched in India today. This is the first-ever device with the Xiaomi branding instead of the Mi branding to arrive in India. It is a successor to Mi 11 Lite 4G from earlier this year and carries the “New Edition” (NE) moniker.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G: Specifications

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G features the exact same design as its predecessor. Even the thickness (6.81mm) and weight (158 grams) are the same as its 4G predecessor in India. However, with 5G onboard this time around, the company boasts that 11 Lite NE is the “slimmest and lightest 5G smartphone of 2021” in the country. It goes toe to toe with the Motorola Edge 20, which is 6.99mm in thickness.

This smartphone includes a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with support for a 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The panel has a 2400 x 1080-pixel resolution and comes with HDR 10+, DCI-P3 color gamut, and Dolby Vision support for an immersive viewing experience. You also have a 20MP punch-hole selfie camera cutout on the front.

Turning our attention to the rear cameras, you have a triple camera module with a 64MP primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture. It has been paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 119-degree FOV and a 5MP telemacro lens. The cameras onboard support features like Timed Burst, time-lapse video, up to 4K @ 30FPS video recording support, and more.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset. It is a major step up from the Mi 11 Lite 4G, which came with the Snapdragon 732G chipset onboard. You will also find up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which is expandable up to 1TB using a microSD card slot. The device runs Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out-of-the-box.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G supports dual-SIM 5G and comes with 12 5G band support out-of-the-box. That includes the following 5G bands – n1/ n3/ n5/ n7/ n8/ n20/ n28/ n38/ n41/ n66/ n77/ n78. The smartphone includes a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support via the USB-C port at the bottom. Moreover, the device supports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2 in terms of connectivity.

Price and Availability

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G has been priced starting at Rs 26,999 for the 6GB+128GB base variant in India. You will have to shell out Rs 28,999 for the higher-end 8GB+128GB variant. The effective price of these models will, however, be Rs 23,499 and Rs 25,499 because of Rs 1,500 festive discounts and up to Rs 2,000 bank discount.

The device will be available to buy starting from 2nd October at midnight, exclusively on Amazon India, Mi.com, and offline Mi stores. You will be able to choose from among four color variants, namely Diamond Dazzle, Jazz Blue, Tuscany Coral, and Vinyl Black.