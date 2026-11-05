Xbox PC App Gets a Speed Boost with 60% Faster Load Times

Following reports of a new Xbox PC app update with console-like features in early October 2026, Microsoft has officially announced the overhaul, bringing faster launch times, simpler navigation, and a cleaner interface. The updated app is now available to Xbox Insiders, starting November 5, 2026.

According to Xbox Wire’s latest blog, the updated Xbox PC app launches up to 60% faster, with Home, Store, and Xbox Game Pass pages loading up to 50% faster and in-app windows opening up to 65% faster. Not just that, Microsoft has made it a lot simpler to navigate the app for PC users.

Image Credit: Xbox

The new Xbox PC app makes it easier to find the best Xbox games with simpler library navigation, updated filters, and more ways to organize your collection. Microsoft has also brought friends and social features into the main navigation, making it easier to see what friends are playing, chat, and join parties.

Furthermore, the improved search brings together results for games, installed titles, add-ons, and people in one place, so you can find games on the Xbox Store or on Xbox Game Pass more quickly. Lastly, Microsoft has also given a cleaner look with the Xbox PC app overhaul, with refreshed game cards, Home, Settings, and animations.

The updates don’t end here, as Microsoft is bringing a refreshed Xbox Cloud Gaming experience with the Xbox PC app overhaul, which introduces a new Library tab that brings together owned and Game Pass cloud games, with options to browse, sort, and filter by recently played titles, genre, and input type.

Additionally, desktop mode uses larger screens better, while new dark and light themes and five high-contrast options let players customize the experience to their preferences. After Xbox revealed new cloud gaming prices, it is now rolling out the updated design and navigation to cloud gaming apps on supported TVs and VR headsets.

That said, what do you think about the new Xbox PC app overhaul? Tell us in the comments section below.