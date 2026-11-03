Former Xbox COO Breaks Silence on Microsoft Exit, Denies Policy Violations

Former Xbox COO Helen Chiang addressed her Microsoft departure on October 21, 2026, after 21 years with the company. For context, Xbox CEO Asha Sharma appointed her to the role in July 2026 as part of the controversial “XBOX Reset” plan. But she stepped down just three months later amid rumors of policy violations. Now, Chiang has spoken out to set the record straight.

According to the former Xbox COO’s LinkedIn post on November 2, she denied the claims that Microsoft fired her for policy violations and explained other contributing factors in a post titled “Clarity is Kindness”. Here’s what she said:

“First, I did not leak confidential company information to the press.”

“Second, I did not leave XBOX to join a competitor.”

“Third, I did not engage in discrimination, bullying, harassment, insider trading, embezzlement, or other fraudulent activity.”

“Lastly, I did not leave because I was passed over for a bigger role.

Image Credit: YouTube/Bloomberg Live

Chiang didn’t reveal why she left Microsoft, only stating the following: “I believe in fairness, accountability, and holding ourselves to the standards we expect of others. Those standards only mean something when they’re applied consistently.”

“I have serious concerns about how they were applied in my case, and I believe those concerns deserve to be taken seriously,” wrote Chiang.

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma announced Chiang’s departure in an internal memo on October 23, 2026, but did not explain her exit after more than two decades at Microsoft, so there’s more to it than meets the eye.

However, the Xbox COO her story is about “staying true to your core values, especially when it is hard,” not the policy violation rumors surrounding her departure.

The former Xbox COO then concluded, “This is not how I ever imagined my story here would end. And it is not the whole story.” Chiang oversaw Xbox’s profits and losses across content, hardware, and services like Xbox Game Pass. Despite her departure, Microsoft has retained the COO position.

That said, what do you think about the Xbox COO’s statement? Tell us in the comments section below.