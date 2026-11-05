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Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Lets You Use Your Phone as a Controller on Smart TVs

Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia Shubham Chaurasia
Xbox Cloud Gaming with phone as a controller
Image Credit: Xbox
In Short
  • Xbox Cloud Gaming now lets players use Android and iOS phones as controllers on supported Smart TVs.
  • The Xbox Nano Controller is getting a Wi-Fi-based cloud connect preview in the US.
  • Both features are currently in testing, with limited device and game support.
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Xbox Cloud Gaming is introducing a new feature that will make it easier for players to enjoy games on their Smart TVs. Microsoft has started rolling out a preview that lets players use their Android or iOS phones as controllers when playing supported Xbox Cloud games. This means players can enjoy Xbox Cloud Gaming without needing a dedicated controller.

Xbox Cloud Gaming Gets Two New Features That Make Playing Games Easier

According to an official Xbox Wire blog post on November 4, 2026, the preview is rolling out on supported Smart TVs in countries where Xbox Cloud Gaming is available. To try it, players just need to enable Preview Features under Settings -> Account in the latest supported Smart TV experience.

Once enabled, launching a cloud game without a physical controller connected will display an option to use a phone instead. The controls will open in the phone’s browser, eliminating the need to download a separate app or connect additional hardware. The announcement also mentions that some games will feature touchscreen controls tailored to their gameplay.

XBox Nano Controller Cloud Gaming setup
Image Credit: Xbox

Alongside the phone controller preview, Microsoft is also testing a new cloud connect feature for the Xbox Nano Controller. This feature is currently limited to players in the US, similar to the T-Mobile Game Pass plans. It uses Wi-Fi to connect the Nano Controller directly to the cloud server running the game, rather than connecting to a Smart TV over Bluetooth.

According to Xbox, this could help reduce input latency and make gameplay feel more responsive. Players can set up the feature using the Xbox beta app on Android or the Xbox Accessories app on PC. However, the PC setup requires Xbox Insider enrollment.

Once configured, players can connect the controller to their Wi-Fi network and start playing through supported Xbox Cloud Gaming experiences on Smart TVs and the web. Both features are currently in preview, and there may be limited supported devices and games as it gathers player feedback.

This is another step in Microsoft’s efforts to make Xbox Cloud Gaming easier to access and use across different devices. The company has also introduced Xbox Cloud Gaming hourly packages with flexible pricing. With new controller options and more flexible pricing, Xbox appears to be making a bigger push to bring Cloud Gaming to more players.

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Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia
Shubham Chaurasia

A gaming writer with a knack for finding the stories behind the games. From breaking news to detailed guides, I enjoy digging into the details that make gaming interesting. When I'm not exploring the latest in gaming, I'm probably catching up on anime. There's always something new to discover.

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