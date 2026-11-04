Home > News > Marvel’s Blade Could Be Saved as Ubisoft and Two Others Eye Arkane Studios Acquisition

Marvel’s Blade Could Be Saved as Ubisoft and Two Others Eye Arkane Studios Acquisition

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Marvel's Blade official image with the Ubisoft logo and in blue color.
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • Three gaming companies, including Ubisoft, have made offers to Xbox to buy Arkane Studios.
  • Xbox has until December 13, 2026, to strike a deal with a buyer or sell Arkane Studios to its own management.
  • If a deal goes through, Marvel's Blade could release within the next year or in 2028.
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The future of Arkane Studios and Marvel’s Blade looks hopeful as three gaming companies, including Ubisoft Entertainment SA, have sent offers to Xbox to buy the studio. After Microsoft announced plans to close Arkane Studios as part of the “XBOX Reset” layoffs in July 2026, recent reports stated the Dishonored developer had until December 13, 2026, to close a deal.

According to a new Bloomberg report, published on November 4, 2026, three gaming companies, including Ubisoft, have already approached Microsoft about acquiring Arkane Studios, but Xbox has yet to finalize a deal.

The company is also considering selling Arkane Studios to its management ahead of the December deadline. If the sale goes through, Arkane’s upcoming title Marvel’s Blade could arrive within a year, three years after its announcement at The Game Awards 2023.

Marvel's Blade official image featuring the Daywalker.
Image Credit: Arkane Studios

Bloomberg also reported that two companies interested in acquiring Arkane Lyon have kept their identities private because their representatives cannot speak publicly. Ubisoft, which recently released Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced, could be among the potential new owners of the Dishonored developer.

However, if Xbox fails to reach a deal with any potential buyer, it could shut down Arkane Studios and halt development on Marvel’s Blade. For those unfamiliar, the upcoming Marvel game is a single-player action-adventure title set in France, following the Daywalker as he hunts vampires in Arkane’s signature gameplay style.

Microsoft already shut down Arkane Austin in 2024 after the studio delivered Redfall, which went on to become a colossal flop. However, Arkane Studios has a much stronger track record, and Xbox could strike a new deal to not only get Marvel’s Blade out by 2028 but also let the studio work its magic on new games.

Bloomberg’s report mentions that a deal is more likely than shutting down the studio, so fingers crossed. That said, do you want Xbox to sell Arkane Studios to Ubisoft? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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