Xbox Is Giving Away an Alligator Shaped Console to Celebrate GTA 6 Release

Xbox has unveiled a one of a kind Xbox Alligator Console called Series X-BITE. It features a fully functional Xbox Series X inside a life-sized alligator replica. The company announced the giveaway on Xbox Wire and its social media accounts on November 3, 2026, giving fans a chance to win the unusual creation.

Xbox Alligator Console Up for Grabs in Limited-Time Sweepstakes

Xbox has made only one Series X-BITE. However, unlike GTA 6, which will be available to Xbox players across all regions, this giveaway is limited to legal residents of the 50 US states and Washington, D.C., who are at least 18 years old. The giveaway began on November 3 at 9 AM PT and will close on November 10 at 11:59 PM PT.

Image Credit: Xbox

To enter the giveaway, all you have to do is follow Xbox on X, Instagram, or TikTok and repost the designated giveaway post with the hashtag #XbiteSweepstakes. One thing to keep in mind: Your social media account must also be public for your entry to be eligible.

There is no purchase necessary, and a potential winner will have 48 hours to claim the prize. The Xbox Alligator Console looks like something straight out of a Florida Man story, almost as if an alligator has swallowed an entire Xbox Series X. The alligator measures over five feet in size from snout to tail.

The replica houses the working console inside its body. An illuminated Xbox Nexus logo on its side gives fans a glimpse of the hardware tucked inside. The design also features Xbox-green irises and Nexus-inspired pupils. Xbox hasn’t stopped at the console itself, either. The giveaway also includes a custom Xbox Wireless Controller.

It’s designed to look like it has survived an alligator bite, featuring bite marks and resting between the alligator’s jaws. While the console is fully functional, Xbox recommends keeping it as a display piece.

To bring this custom creation into existence, the company teamed up with John Nolan Studio, as stated in the Xbox Wire blog. The studio specialises in creature effects and animatronics and has previously worked on projects such as The Witcher, Jurassic World Dominion, and HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series.

The Florida-inspired design also makes the timing of this giveaway interesting. GTA 6 takes place in Leonida, a fictional state inspired by Florida, and is set to launch on November 19. PlayStation has also revealed two limited-edition DualSense controllers inspired by GTA 6 and Vice City, which will launch alongside the game.

Xbox hasn’t officially mentioned GTA 6 or announced a collaboration with Rockstar. Still, with the game’s release approaching, the Xbox Alligator Console feels like a playful way for the company to join the marketing conversation around one of the year’s biggest releases.