Xbox Will Reveal Big News on Thursday In a ‘Special Edition’ Podcast

The Internet rumors around Xbox and its existence have been wild for the past couple of weeks. With Sony PlayStation cleanly sweeping Xbox on the console wars, Microsoft has likely done some cooking behind the scenes.

The official Xbox account, through an X (formerly Twitter) post, has announced a ‘Special Edition’ podcast that will enlighten gamers on the future of Xbox. The podcast is scheduled for Thursday, February 15, 2024.

The podcast will be joined by Phil Spencer, the CEO of Microsoft Gaming, Sarah Bond, the recently appointed President of Xbox, and Matt Booty, the Head of Xbox Game Studios.

Image Courtesy: X/@Xbox

Xbox Podcast: What Can We Expect?

What does this podcast mean for Xbox and gaming fans? Earlier, a list of Xbox-exclusive games leaked and was speculated to be ported to PlayStation. Another bunch of gamers also pointed out that some games on the Xbox store no longer show Xbox series X|S in their platform requirements. Later, Phil Spencer shared some updates regarding these leaks in an X(formerly Twitter) post.

“We’re listening and we hear you. We’ve been planning a business update event for next week, where we look forward to sharing more details with you about our vision for the future of Xbox. Stay tuned.”

Now that the podcast date is announced with their times, Xbox may address the platform going all in with multiplatform or get some Xbox exclusives. In this podcast, we expect to see some business side of analytics and a lot of numbers. But we will not be shocked if future details about an upcoming Xbox console or even games and exclusivity of Microsoft-made games are revealed.

With the announcement of some solid games like Indiana Jones earlier in Xbox Developer Direct, only time will tell where the future of Xbox games lies. For now, we will focus on the podcast on February 15, 12 PM PT/3 PM ET and 8 PM GMT.

What do you think about Microsoft going multiplatform? Do you think Xbox exclusives should exist for more competition and better games from both Sony and Microsoft? Let us know in the comments.