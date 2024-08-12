Krafton Acquires Tango Gameworks and Hi-Fi Rush IP from Xbox

No one would’ve expected that after the announcement of Microsoft shutting down Tango Gameworks back in May 2024, anything good would happen. Gamers were upset after the news broke out that alongside Arkane Austin, Tango Gameworks would also shut shop. However, it now seems there is hope as in a surprising move, Kraton has purchased Tango Gameworks from Xbox!

An official press release reported that Krafton is currently working with Microsoft to enable a smooth transition. As part of the deal, Tango Gameworks officially becomes a studio under Krafton, and Krafton owns Hi-Fi Rush rights under Tango Gameworks.

The press release also reaffirms that the new IP will not impact Tango Gameworks’ existing titles, such as The Evil Within, The Evil Within 2, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and the original Hi-Fi Rush. Furthermore, Krafton will allow Tango Gameworks to continue developing the Hi-Fi Rush IP and explore other projects.

Honestly, this is a win in Krafton’s books. The Korean publisher has long tried to break out of its PUBG identity and expand, but its efforts have been pretty lukewarm. They helped develop and publish the Glenn Schofield-led Striking Distance Studios survival horror game The Callisto Protocol. While that managed to gain a lukewarm reception, the publisher didn’t gain a strong portfolio of games outside of PUBG and their mobile titles.

This is the company’s first significant investment in the Japanese video game market, so it should be worth something. Hopefully, Tango Gameworks will keep soaring from here onwards and continue creating memorable experiences. Maybe we will finally see a sequel to Hi-Fi Rush! Let us know your thoughts on this news in the comments below.