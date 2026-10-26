Xbox Game Pass Now Comes Free with New T-Mobile Plans in the US

T-Mobile is officially partnering with Xbox to offer Xbox Game Pass subscriptions through its new customizable wireless plan, T-Mix. Starting in November 2026, eligible T-Mobile customers in the U.S. can choose Xbox Game Pass Premium or Ultimate with their T-Mix wireless plan, giving them access to a library of games on devices they already own.

According to the new Xbox Wire blog, T-Mix users will get access to the entire Game Pass library on their Xbox, PCs, smart TVs, and more. However, T-Mobile’s wireless plans won’t include Xbox Game Pass Essential, the service’s entry-level tier.

Image Credit: T-Mobile

Furthermore, T-Mobile revealed the new T-Mix plans and how users can access Xbox Game Pass with their wireless plans. According to the official T-Mix announcement, customers can use Picks, a customizable add-on credits feature in the new wireless plan system, to get a bonus Xbox Game Pass subscription.

The T-Mix plans come in three tiers: Standard, More, and Loaded, each costing more and having more benefits than the last. Each tier includes a set number of Picks that customers can use to select benefits such as Game Pass Ultimate or Premium.

So, if you select a plan with more than three Picks, you can use it to get Game Pass Ultimate. Premium costs two Picks, while Ultimate costs three. For example, customers on a T-Mix Standard plan with three Picks for $100 can use all three to get Game Pass Ultimate or spend them on other eligible benefits, including Netflix, Apple Music, Apple TV, and more.

That said, if you’re an Xbox player with a T-Mobile wireless plan, you can avail the T-Mix benefits next month and purchase a plan that includes three Picks to get Game Pass Ultimate. With it, you can play titles like Gears of War: E-Day and Forza Horizon 6 at no additional cost.

Unfortunately, those hoping to play GTA 6 on Xbox Game Pass with the wireless plan are out of luck, as it won’t be available on the service. Still, will you purchase the T-Mix plans to get Game Pass? Let us know.