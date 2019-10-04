Microsoft is constantly pushing out new Insider Builds to test new features that will go official with the upcoming Windows 10 20H1 update early next year. We have already discussed improvements to Xbox Game Bar, UWP apps, and other features. The latest Insider Preview Build #18995 brings support for Windows Hello PIN sign-in support to Windows 10 Safe mode.

Safe Mode, as many may know, offers you access to a barebones Windows experience using a limited set of files and drivers to help troubleshoot issues with your PC. Well, if you’re someone who works in the computer admin department and accesses the “Safe Mode” often, then you now have one less password to enter. Microsoft has enabled the Windows Hello PIN sign-in option here as well.

Apart from this, the Your Phone app on Windows 10 is bagging support for a number of new features. This includes the battery level indicator and your phone’s static wallpaper being shown in the app on your systems. You must have heard about these features, of recent, but you can now test them out.

Also, the ‘Phone Screen’ feature in the Your Phone app is now rolling out to Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, S10 5G, and Fold devices in select global markets. I have the Galaxy S10e on me, so I will test out this feature which lets you control your phone from your Windows 10 PC and update the story to reflect whether it works or not.

Windows 10 Insider Build 18995 also brings in tow a number of optimizations to Action Center, mouse cursor showing up in screenshots, File Explorer, and more. You can read about all bugfixes and known issues (important, especially for gamers as Microsoft has begun working with developers to fix game crashes that occurred due to the anti-cheat software onboard) on the Insider blog right here.