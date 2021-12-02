Windows 11 Insider Build 22509 Brings New Taskbar and Start Menu Improvements

While Microsoft added various new features in Windows 11 OS to make the platform more modern and user-friendly, many are not happy with the new Taskbar and the centered Start Menu in Windows 11. So now, the Redmond giant is making some much-needed changes to them with the latest Windows 11 Insider update. It brings the date and clock back to the Taskbar on secondary or multiple monitors and adds the ability to show more pinned apps or more recommendations in the Start menu.

Microsoft brings improvements to the Taskbar and Start menu with the latest Windows 11 Insider build 22509 on the Dev Channel. The current Windows 11 version that has rolled out to the public does not show the clock and date on the Taskbar when using a multi-display setup. However, this build brings back the date and clock to the Taskbar on multiple monitors.

Although it is a minor change and there is a lot to be improved, it is refreshing to see Microsoft making changes based on user feedback to the Taskbar. Hopefully, the company might bring back the ability to drag and drop files onto Taskbar apps without the use of third-party solutions.

Microsoft is also testing the ability to configure the Start menu in Windows 11 with more pinned apps and more recommendations. This makes the centered Start menu, which you can easily move to the left, more customizable for users.

Other than these, Microsoft is also working to transition users from the traditional Control Panel to its modern Settings app in Windows 11. Hence, in the latest build of the OS, some Control Panel settings lead users to the Settings app.

“We have moved the advanced sharing settings (such as Network discovery, File and printer sharing, and public folder sharing) to a new page in Settings app under Advanced Network Settings,” said Amanda Langowski, the head of Microsoft’s Windows Insider Program, in an official blog post.

Coming to the availability of the new changes, they are currently available on the Windows 11 Insider build on the Dev Channel. Although some of them might be added with the monthly cumulative updates of Windows 11, Microsoft could reserve the major ones for the annual update that arrives next year.