Winamp Will Sell Its Iconic Original Skin as an NFT

Remember Winamp? Well, Winamp is getting resurrected, but not in a way that you might expect. The current owners of Winamp have decided to auction its iconic Winamp media player skin as an NFT. The announcement comes merely days after peer-to-peer file-sharing tool LimeWire pivoted to an NFT marketplace.

Winamp Skin as NFT

According to the company, the Winamp Foundation will release the classic Winamp skin as an NFT on May 16. The NFT will be up for auction on OpenSea until May 22. Soon after, Winamp will also sell 20 NFT artworks based on the original Winamp skin from 20 digital artists, with a total of 1997 derivatives. For the uninitiated, you can read what is an NFT and how it works via the linked article.

If you are interested in submitting your art based on the original Winamp skin, do note that submissions are open until April 15th at 11 AM UTC. Winamp will announce the 20 winners on May 18. You can visit the submission form here to send in your Winamp skin art.

Winamp says 80% of the proceeds from the primary sale will go to the Winamp Foundation. It will then redistribute the funds to charity projects. The first partner onboard is Music Fund, a Belgian non-profit association that supports music schools and socio-artistic projects in conflict zones and developing countries.

Although Winamp is no longer as popular as it used to be, thanks to the shift to music streaming, there’s no denying the fact that Winamp is a popular name in the industry. Winamp’s NFT announcement, however, drew criticism from Winamp loyalists. Users are advocating to switch to community-backed WACUP (WinAmp Community Update Project) and Foobar2000. Meanwhile, if you wanna switch over, you will find more Winamp alternatives in our linked article.