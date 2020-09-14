Oppo has unveiled its next-gen ColorOS 11 software skin for smartphones at a virtual event today. It is a successor to ColorOS 7 but witnesses a huge number jump to align itself with the stock Android update cycle. The ColorOS 11 update brings along minor UI/ UX and dark theme upgrades, FlexDrop, Oppo Relax 2.0, and a lot more.

Alongside the feature set, Oppo also shared the update rollout scheduled for ColorOS 11 at the launch event. The company promises to roll out the new skin to more than 28 Oppo phones, starting with the Find X2 series today itself. Oppo was also one of the first Android phone makers to roll out the Android 11 preview update, alongside Google, Realme, Xiaomi, and others last week.

ColorOS 11 Update Rollout Schedule

Starting today, 14th September Find X2 Find X2 Pro Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition

30th September Reno 3 4G Reno 3 Pro 4G Oppo F17 Pro

October Reno 4 Pro 5G

November Reno 4 5G Reno 4 Pro 4G

December Reno 4 4G F11/ F11 Pro F11 Pro Marvel’s Avengers Limited Edition Oppo A9 Oppo A92 Oppo A72 Oppo A52

Q1 2021 Reno 10x Zoom Reno 2 Reno 2Z Reno 2F Reno 3 Pro 5G Oppo A91 Oppo F15

Q2 2021 Oppo Reno Reno Z Oppo A5 2020 Oppo A9 2020



How To Install ColorOS 11 Beta Update

If your Oppo phone is eligible for the ColorOS 11 beta update, follow the steps below to install the next-gen skin and experience the new features:

1. Navigate to ‘Settings > Software Update’ and tap on the settings cog at the top right corner.

2. Here, you will see a ‘Beta Version’ message when it is available for your Oppo phone. The screenshot below shows that only 1000 spots will be available for the beta test, so users will need to be quick if they want to test out the latest features.

3. Once you tap on the ‘Beta Version’ message, you will need to fill in your personal information and apply to receive the beta update.

Note: Oppo says that the update will be available to install within 3 days of submitting the application.

4. Now all you need to do is tap the ‘Download Now’ button to hit the ground running with the latest ColorOS 11 update.

Oppo has currently revealed only the ColorOS 11 beta update rollout schedule. There’s no word on when the company will start pushing out the stable update to its expansive portfolio. You will, however, be able to experience the goodness of Android 11-based ColorOS 11 on most of the recently-launched Oppo phones very soon.