WhatsApp Web Is Getting the Chat Lock Feature Very Soon

WhatsApp Web, or even the desktop app, is usually missing certain new features that are already available on the mobile app. This includes the absence of the recently launched Chat lock feature in WhatsApp that allows you to lock individual chats and hide them away. The good news here is this much-requested feature will be making its way to WhatsApp Web soon.

As revealed in a recent report by WABetaInfo, the latest update gives us a glimpse of the Chat Lock icon present in the sidebar tab hinting at the addition of this feature. This will allow users to access their locked chats on the web client or add new chats to the locked folder.

Image Courtesy: WABetaInfo

As you can see from the screenshot above, the padlock icon represents the Chat Lock in the sidebar. This leads us to indicate that locked chats will have their separate tab on the web. There should also be an option to hide this tab behind a secure passcode. The web app could even utilize the passkey system that has been added to WhatsApp to protect chats.

For those unaware, chat lock on WhatsApp lets you lock individual chats and hide them within a separate folder. On your phone, they are hidden from the chat screen and can only be accessed using the screen lock. It is quite a useful feature, especially for discussing something that you do not want others to know.

Though the feature is still under development, the feature will make its way to the web app, possibly alongside a new design overhaul. Do you use chat lock on WhatsApp’s mobile app, and if so, are you excited about its introduction on the web? Do let us know in the comments below.