WhatsApp Officially Supports Passkeys for Password-Less Logins

A few days ago, Google made Passkeys a default option for Android users on the road to establishing a password-less world. It was also revealed that third-party apps will adopt this and WhatsApp’s name was on the list. WhatsApp has now officially started supporting Passkey. Have a look at the details below.

WhatsApp Logins Now Made Easier

Passkey support on WhatsApp will help you easily log into your account while setting up a new device more safely and easily. This option will require your phone’s biometric authentication ways (like fingerprint and face unlock) and will provide you with a cryptographic key to easily log in. It would be that simple and quick!

So, there won’t be a need for the hassle of waiting for the OTPs and two-factor authentication. And if you often forget the complex password combinations (at least I do!), this will be the thing for you. It is revealed that Passkeys will be stored on your Google Password Manager so logging in from another device is also possible. Android users can easily and securely log back in with passkeys 🔑 only your face, finger print, or pin unlocks your WhatsApp account pic.twitter.com/In3OaWKqhy— WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 16, 2023

For the uninitiated, Google introduced Passkeys last year created by FIDO Alliance. This alliance also included Apple and Microsoft and the venture was initiated around three years ago. While ensuring a quicker and safer way of signing in, Passkeys also ensure you don’t log into a malicious app or website as each key is unique to an app or website.

You should know that it will take some time for all to entirely adopt a password-less setup. Hence, this will remain an option and you will still get an option to log in via an OTP. This will be true for other platforms too.

To recall, WhatsApp was earlier testing the Passkey support as part of its Android beta program. There’s no word on when WhatsApp for iOS will get Passkeys. For Android users, this should start rolling out for all in the coming weeks. So, what are your thoughts about this? Will you find yourself using it or do you wish to rely on the old-school OTP authentication? Share your thoughts in the comments below.