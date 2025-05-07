WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Summarize Those Long Chats Easily

Most of us receive hundreds of messages regularly, and it is not easy to catch up with all of them. So, in a bid to make things easier for us, WhatsApp is working on an upcoming AI-powered feature to summarize long text chains or group conversations.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp version 2.25.15.12 for Android gives us a glimpse of the app’s new feature, which will let us create summaries of recent messages. The option will appear as a prompt “Summarize with Meta AI” at the top of a text inside a WhatsApp thread, which you can tap to summarize it in short.

Image Credit: WABetaInfo

The prompt will appear automatically when you have received multiple long messages in a private as well as a group chat. The feature will utilize WhatsApp‘s upcoming Private Processing infrastructure to process the data securely in a way that even WhatsApp, Meta, or any other third party could not track the contents of the message itself.

Once processed, you should see a summarized version of all the messages on your end. This will not be displayed for the other users in the chat. However, this option will not be available if the other person has turned on Advanced Chat Privacy, which disables all the Meta AI features in the chat.

While the message summary feature is still in the works, it is currently unknown when it will roll out for everyone. It is not the first time we are seeing such implementation, as Apple already tried a similar approach with notification summaries. As we all know, that didn’t turn out as expected, so I will be skeptical to use this feature when it makes its way to WhatsApp.