WhatsApp Web Could Finally Get Voice and Video Calling Soon

For many, WhatsApp is the go-to voice and video calling platform due to its popularity among people in the regions such as the subcontinent. Right now, you can take calls on WhatsApp’s mobile, Windows, and macOS apps, but the same has been missing from the web client. However, that may change soon, as WhatsApp seems to be working on bringing voice and video calls to the web version.

Spotted first by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp could soon get voice and video calling in its web client. It’s currently under development and there’s no information about when it will arrive. Like the phone and Windows apps, once rolled out, users will see camera and phone icons in the top-right corner of the chat. Using them, you can directly voice or video call a contact.

Image Credit: WABetaInfo

This is great news for users who cannot use WhatsApp on Windows because of limited system resources. Also, just like the OS apps, we expect WhatsApp Web to be able to alert users and help them receive calls in the future.

Additionally, users should be able to switch between video and voice calls directly from the conversation. Making WhatsApp Web a bit more versatile should lower the feature gap between the same and Windows/macOS apps.

An underrated use case scenario and a less-known platform that will reap the benefits of this feature is ChromeOS. While it can run Windows and Linux WhatsApp clients, they might be hard to install for the general audience. This is where the web version could bridge the gap by reducing the incentive to use other clients.

What are your thoughts on voice and video calls potentially coming to WhatsApp web. What do you like using more — WhatsApp on Windows/macOS or web? Let us know in the comments below.