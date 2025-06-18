Instagram Might Be Getting X’s Most Popular Feature

It isn’t lost on us that many of Instagram’s popular features have been borrowed from other social media platforms, including stories from Snapchat and reels from TikTok. Now, Instagram might be looking to add the repost feature, which is popular on X and TikTok, to allow users to share others’ content.

Some Instagram users have started noticing the report option on their accounts and have shared the details on X. The option should appear when you long-press a post, next to the share button. It will let users reshare content from others and post on their Instagram home feed.

There's a repost button on Instagram posts now, but I can't use it 👀



I'm getting a “Unable to post” warning when I tap it. Maybe reposts are coming soon to Instagram, just like in Threads. pic.twitter.com/he4Rwbqcai — ㆅ (@howfxr) June 13, 2025

Instagram later confirmed the arrival of reposts to TechCrunch on Monday. While people have long used third-party apps to repost on Instagram, having a built-in option will make it easier to do the same. Plus, it will benefit creators to get more reach on their accounts if others repost their stuff.

Twitter (now known as X) has had the retweet feature since 2009, and it has been quite a hit there. Even TikTok adopted the option to let you share someone else’s post with your audience. And now Instagram is bringing it to their platform.

The feature is currently under testing, and we have no word on when the Instagram repost feature will roll out for everyone. I feel that the repost feature will just clutter the content-rich environment of Instagram, which is already packed with reels, stories, posts, and even notes. And it could further demotivate less active users from posting their own content.

So be prepared to see a bunch of the same reels and posts flooding your Instagram feed when the repost feature rolls out. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.