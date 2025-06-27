Instagram and TikTok Are Coming to Your TV Screens

Instagram and TikTok already have us glued to our mobile screens, but it does not seem like they want to stop there. Both social media giants are also coming after our TV screens, as a new report suggests that Instagram and TikTok are working on their dedicated TV apps.

According to The Information, social media companies are looking to capture the TV-watching audience with their upcoming made-for-TV apps. On one hand, Meta is developing a TV version of Instagram. Meanwhile, TikTok has already spent the past 6 months working on an optimized version of the app for TV screens.

Image Credit: Danille Nicole Wilson/ Shutterstock

These recent developments seem to be following the success of YouTube in the TV space. Now, other platforms want to replicate the same. TikTok also wants to capture the older demographic with its TV app.

Even the head of TikTok’s global product division, David Kaufman, said at the Cannes ad festival, “Living rooms are the new front line for us,” and he further added, “We’re taking it very seriously.” So now, the mobile war is set to spill onto our TV screens, as Instagram and TikTok both fight for space with their short-form video content.

However, what concerns me is how the vertical video aspect will fit into the TV screens. Moreover, how will users engage with it? Since using the remote is nowhere near as seamless as using your fingers on a touchscreen phone? And how many of us would actually want to watch reels on the big screen?

I guess we will have to wait for these apps to launch to find out. But what are your thoughts on this? Will you watch Instagram reels on your TV screen? Let us know in the comments below.