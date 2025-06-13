Home > News > You Can Now Share Your Spotify Songs on Instagram Notes

Instagram is making it easy for your followers to discover your music taste and try it out for themselves by integrating Spotify into Instagram Notes. Starting today, users can now set whatever song they are jamming to on Spotify directly as their Notes on Instagram.

In a newsroom post, Instagram giant announced the new feature. It works a bit differently from the current music option. When you select the Spotify option, it automatically detects what you are listening to on Spotify. Then you can share it with everyone in your notes.

Also Read: Instagram Has an AI Fix That Can Stretch Your Stories
Instagram Notes with Spotify

Whenever any of your followers interacts with it, they will be redirected to the song page on Spotify. This change only further grows Instagram and Spotify’s relationship. The app previously introduced a feature to add songs from reels directly to your Spotify playlist.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri also introduced profile grid arrangement. It brings the ability to customize your grid on your profile page. This gives creators more freedom to organize posts in any order, regardless of when they were published. All these new features are part of Instagram’s new “Anyway” campaign.

Instagram Profile Grid Customization

The app now also lets you test reels with non-followers before sharing them with your audience. This helps creators see the reception of their content before pushing it out to their friends and families. This has been in test for a while now, but Instagram is finally rolling it out for everyone. You can head over to Instagram to try out all these exciting changes yourself.

