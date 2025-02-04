WhatsApp Testing an Instagram-Inspired Feature to Make Status Updates More Creative

Ever felt the need to share more than one photo on your WhatsApp status? The solution so far has been to either create a collage beforehand and then share it on WhatsApp, or post multiple individual statuses. Seems like the company is coming out with a solution for this issue, by introducing new photo sticker to status updates like the one we know on Instagram.

According to WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp beta version 2.25.3.10 for Android gives us the first glimpse of a new Photo sticker coming to the app. This will let you add another photo from your gallery and add it on top of the current one. Like other stickers, you can move it around the screen, and pinch in or out to change its size. You can even have multiple photo stickers at the same time.

Image Credit: WABetaInfo

You can access it from the sticker menu at the top of the screen. So now you can create some aesthetic status updates by having a photo in the background, and another in the foreground. Maybe create a collage of photos in a single update right from WhatsApp itself.

If this sounds similar then that’s because it is. Instagram also has the same sticker, and it seems like it has just been ported over to WhatsApp. This isn’t the first instance of this happening. Recently, we spotted other Instagram features like adding music to status and the Add Yours feature being tested on WhatsApp.

To me, it seems like Meta is trying to improve the status creation experience and bring it on par with Instagram. This can help boost the status cross-posting feature that we talked about last month. We have no word on when this feature will come out for everyone since it is in the early beta. I am just glad that WhatsApp is getting the same benefits as other Meta platforms. But what are your thoughts on this new Photo sticker feature on WhatsApp? Let us know in the comments.