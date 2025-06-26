Home > News > You Can Now Summarize Long Chats in WhatsApp with Meta AI

You Can Now Summarize Long Chats in WhatsApp with Meta AI

Anshuman Jain
Comments 0
WhatsApp Message Summaries Feature Promotional Banner
Image Credit: WhatsApp
In Short
  • WhatsApp has announced private message summaries that lets you summarize long chats with Meta AI.
  • The company is using its Private Processing technology to summarize chats without compromising user privacy.
  • The feature is currently rolling out in the US, with plans for a wider release later.

WhatsApp is working on a feature to summarize chats in the app. Now, WhatsApp has officially released private message summary, which allows you to summarize long messages on the app with the help of Meta AI.

Back in May, we reported that WhatsApp is planning to summarize long chats with Meta AI. Now, WhatsApp has officially announced the new feature in its latest blog post on Wednesday. As you might have guessed, it lets you easily summarize long messages or group conversations in the chat.

It will allow you to quickly catch up with everything without having to go through the entire conversation. However, other people won’t know that you have summarized their chats.

Also Read: WhatsApp Banned from US Government Devices Amid Security Concerns
WhatsApp AI Message Summaries Feature Preview
Image Credit: WhatsApp

The blog mentions, “Message Summaries uses Private Processing technology, which allows Meta AI to generate a response without Meta or WhatsApp ever seeing your messages or the private summaries.”

To make it possible, WhatsApp is using Private Processing. This is a new system they announced in May, which allows users to use AI features without compromising their data. WhatsApp further added that message summaries are disabled by default, giving you control over your privacy. Users can even turn on Advanced Chat Privacy to further prevent the use of any AI features.

Message summaries are currently supported in the English language and are rolling out in the US for now. The company has plans to push it in other regions later down the line, so if you are not in the US, then expect it to arrive sometime later this year.

Related Articles
iMessage Could Soon Borrow a Feature or Two from WhatsApp
Anshuman Jain Jun 7, 2025
WhatsApp for iPad is Officially Here: Here’s a Closer Look
Anshuman Jain May 27, 2025
New WhatsApp Features Added in April 2025
Anshuman Jain Apr 30, 2025
WhatsApp Web Could Finally Get Voice and Video Calling Soon
Abubakar Mohammed Apr 29, 2025
#Tags
#WhatsApp#featured

Anshuman Jain

As a tech journalist, I dive into the ever-evolving tech landscape with a particular interest for smartphones, apps, and gaming. With a passion for sharing insights, my articles blend expertise with a friendly touch—think of me as your friendly neighborhood tech support.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...