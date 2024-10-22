WhatsApp Is Set to Copy This Instagram Feature for Status Updates

One of the best things about Instagram stories is the ability to search and add music to them, which helps to make a moment even more special or adds an entertaining factor to something random. Well, it looks like WhatsApp wants to bring the same experience to their status updates, as a new beta shows the app has added the ability to share songs via updates.

According to WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp Beta version 2.24.22.11 for Android reveals that the company is working on a share music feature on the app. This adds a new Music button in the status update screen, tapping it lets you search songs or artists whose tracks you wish to add. I suppose that the app will borrow the song library from its sister app to facilitate the song search library.

Image Courtesy: WABetaInfo

This is a huge feature, and it will help make status updates more personal touch or add more context to what they share. This brings the experience closer to the story feature on other apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and Facebook.

Currently, the feature is in development, so it is unclear when it will be released for everyone. However, given WhatsApp’s track record of pushing out new features, I think songs on Status updates should arrive before the end of the year.

For the past few months, WhatsApp has been working tirelessly on improving its status update experience. They recently rolled out the option to like statuses, while adding other features like private mentions, status privacy, and more. It seems that the company wants to go toe to toe with Instagram in terms of offering a compelling way to create, share, and interact with stories.