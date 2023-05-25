WhatsApp Can Soon Let You Choose Usernames For Your Account!

It appears that WhatsApp has significant plans for the future. Meta has been hard at work to provide you with new features every now and then. Recently, the messaging platform was spotted testing a built-in tool for stickers and is now testing the ability to set new usernames. Check out the details below.

WhatsApp Username Feature in the Works

As per a WABetaInfo report, the Meta-owned messaging giant is currently testing ways to let you choose unique usernames for your accounts. This is part of the latest WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.23.11.15 update.

Image: WABetaInfo

As you can notice above, there’s a dedicated WhatsApp username option under the Profile section. Using the option, you can set a unique name for your account that will make it easily distinguishable and recognizable. Additionally, this will act as an extra layer of security for your account. You will be able to share your WhatsApp credentials without actually revealing your phone number. Additionally, chats initiated via usernames will support end-to-end encryption.

Although a novel concept, WhatsApp will not be the first private messaging app to support usernames. This is pretty much like how you can set different usernames for yourself and others on Snapchat. This is also available on Telegram and Signal. This is a pretty interesting feature and once introduced, can change the way you communicate via WhatsApp.

This feature is still in development and there is no way to know how Meta is planning to make usernames work on WhatsApp. At this point, there are many questions that might pop into your head like if you be able to find others using usernames or if you will be able to find people not in your contact list using usernames. We expect more details to surface once the feature is made available to the beta testers. So, stay tuned for further updates and share your thoughts on WhatsApp usernames in the comment section below.