WhatsApp’s Screenshot Blocking Feature Expected to Arrive Soon

Back in August, WhatsApp announced Screenshot Blocking for the “View Once” messages. Following this, the feature appeared as part of beta on Android and has now reached WhatsApp for iOS beta, suggesting that will officially launch soon. Have a look at the details.

WhatsApp to Soon Block Users from Taking Screenshots!

A recent report by WABetaInfo reveals that WhatsApp beta users on iOS have started seeing the Screenshot Blocking feature as part of the beta version, 22.21.0.71. This was earlier available for Android beta users.

The feature will restrict people from taking screenshots of disappearing photos and videos, which WhatsApp calls “View Once” messages. Screen recording will also be restricted. The idea is to maintain the privacy of users so that people don’t save or share a particular photo and video, which is meant to disappear after 24 hours.

It is revealed that if a person tries to take a screenshot of a photo or a video, a pop-up will appear to block the act. You can check out the screenshot of the pop-up message for an idea.

Image: WABetaInfo

Unlike Snapchat, people won’t be notified if someone tries to take a screenshot of their View Once messages. People would still be able to take a picture or a video via a secondary device, though. Additionally, this feature won’t block screenshots or screen recording for messages.

WhatsApp is currently testing the Screenshot Blocking feature for both Android and iOS users but it remains to be seen when it will be available for stable users. But, we can expect this to happen anytime soon. We won’t forget to let you know, so, keep visiting Beebom.com for updates. Also, what do you think about this feature? Let us know in the comments below.