WhatsApp Beta-Tests Screenshot Blocking for Android

WhatsApp recently got hold of new privacy features, including Screenshot Blocking for disappearing messages. Soon after, the feature became a part of WhatsApp beta for iOS and now, has reached Android beta too.

WhatsApp Screenshot Blocking in Beta

A recent report by WABetaInfo reveals that WhatsApp is testing Screenshot Blocking as part of its Android app’s beta version. For those who don’t know, the feature will restrict people from taking screenshots of disappearing images and videos.

A shared screenshot of the prompt that will show up for View Once messages also reveals that the new privacy feature won’t let users share, forward, save, or copy the “View Once” messages. Once official, if a person tries to take a screenshot of the same, it will be blocked. Although, the sender won’t be notified of the same. Have a look at the pop-up.

Image: WABetaInfo

This is a welcome change for it ensures privacy and maintains the nature of the View Once Once media: to disappear once seen. That said, it won’t entirely stop people from saving the vanishing media as they can still record it from a secondary device!

WhatsApp is currently testing the Screenshot Blocking feature and is expected to roll it out to users soon. However, we don’t know when this will happen.

In related news, WhatsApp now supports themed icons for Android 13 beta users. When enabled, users will be able to see the WhatsApp app icon based on the theme and wallpaper they have chosen. You can check out what this looks like below.

Image: WABetaInfo

It remains to be when these new changes will roll out to the stable users. We will let you know when this happens. So, stay tuned and let us know your thoughts about it in the comments below.