WhatsApp to Soon Show You More Message Reaction Info of Shared Media

WhatsApp finally brought message reactions recently and from what I have experienced, it’s so useful. That said, it’s still in its early stages, and there’s a lot of scope for getting new additions. We have already heard that this functionality might be headed to Status and as per a recent report, there will be more message reaction information available on the messaging app, making it easier to follow. Check out the details.

WABetaInfo‘s recent report says that WhatsApp is planning on adding the new ability to see detailed message information for shared media. This essentially means that users will soon be able to see which media in the automatic album has been reacted to. Currently, that is not possible, and to see the reactions, users are required to open the album.

It is suggested that a future update will show a small thumbnail of the media that a person has reacted to with the type of reaction, of course. The report includes a screenshot of the same and has also shown a difference between the current message reaction UI and the one that is expected. Have a look.

Image: WABetaInfo

This new message reaction functionality is said to reach WhatsApp for iOS, Android, and even its desktop version. However, it is still under development, which is why we don’t know its ETA. Nonetheless, this could happen soon as updating the feature in the future is a likable choice.

As mentioned earlier, WhatsApp is also expected to soon introduce the ability to react to Status, much like you can on Instagram and Facebook Stories. Another update to expect will be the option to choose from any emoji, which is also available on Instagram. It remains to be seen when WhatsApp starts adding these features for message reactions. We will let you know, so, stay tuned to this space.