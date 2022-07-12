WhatsApp Now Lets You React to a Message with Any Emoji You Want

WhatsApp recently introduced message reactions and it didn’t take long for rumors to hint at a possible update, which will allow people to react to messages with any emoji. The messaging platform even began beta-testing the same and as one would expect, this ability is now rolling out to everyone. Here are the details.

WhatsApp Message Reactions 2.0 Introduced

Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, via a recent Facebook post, announced that it is rolling out the ability to react to a message with any emoji (that your keyboard supports) you like. This will be similar to how one can react to DMs on Instagram.

The post reads, “We’re rolling out the ability to use any emoji as a reaction on WhatsApp. Some of my favorites:🤖🍟🏄‍♂️😎💯👊.“

For those who don’t know, message reactions on WhatsApp supported only six emojis at the time of launch. This included thumbs up, heart, laughing face, surprised face, teary face, and hands together.

To choose the desired emoji, all you have to do is, long-press a message and select the “+” icon next to the existing 6 emoji options. Select the emoji of your choice from the list that will appear and it’s done. Much like the first iteration of message reactions, you will be able to change the emoji reaction as per your choice and even un-react if you want. And the main rule remains; that you can only add one emoji per message.

Other noteworthy points suggest that reactions to disappearing messages will also disappear and the number of reactions to a message can’t be hidden. Plus, if you react to a message and decide to delete it, another person would still be able to see the emoji reaction.

I tried accessing the feature but it turns out that WhatsApp is gradually rolling out to users and it shall reach all users (both Android and iOS) soon. So, stay patient with this and if you are able to react to a WhatsApp message with any emoji, do share your thoughts on it in the comments below.