WhatsApp Will Soon Make Sending Media Much Easier on Android

Ever since we entered 2022, WhatsApp is making headlines every now and then for its upcoming features. From a cool new Communities feature to message reactions, the messaging giant has a lot of things cooking behind the scenes. The latest feature test to join the list is a redesigned media picker, which might launch for Android users soon.

New WhatsApp Media Picker Coming Soon

A new report by WABetaInfo reveals that WhatsApp has started rolling out a new Android beta update, version 2.22.4.4, which includes a new media picker. This is supposed to help you easily choose media and send it to others.

As per a screenshot shared by the tipster, you will now see two sections (Recents and Gallery) while selecting photos and videos to send to your contacts. With this, you will easily be able to search for photos or videos you want to send without the hassle of going through the entire gallery. In current times, WhatsApp shows all the photos and videos available while you try to send them to someone.

Image: WaBetaInfo

The new media picker will also have the option to select multiple videos and images. However, one thing noteworthy is that you will only be able to find this new media picker when selecting media clicked via WhatsApp’s in-app camera. We hope to see this feature while sending media in a chat in its stable form.

It is said that the feature is still under development and there’s no word on when it will be released for the general public. We expect it to reach iOS users too but that information is also unavailable at the moment.

In addition, WhatsApp is testing another feature in beta on Android, which will let group admins delete messages from anyone on the group. This feature will show a “This was deleted by an admin” message when a message is deleted, much like how it appears when a message is deleted generally. If you are a group admin, you will be able to delete any message for everyone in your groups, in a future update of WhatsApp beta for Android.



A good moderation, finally. #WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/Gxw1AANg7M— WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) January 26, 2022

We will let you know whenever these features are available for all users in the coming weeks. Hence, stay tuned.