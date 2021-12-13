WhatsApp to Soon Make it Difficult for Strangers to Stalk You; Here’s How

WhatsApp has been working to make its app safer for users by adding various new features. We recently saw the Meta-owned messaging platform introduce features like flash calls and message level reporting. In addition to these and various existing privacy features, the app has now reportedly started hiding users’ last seen and status updates from unknown contacts by default.

Upcoming WhatsApp Privacy Feature

According to reliable WhatsApp tipster WABetaInfo, the messaging app has now started to change the default setting for some users’ last seen and statuses from “Everyone” to “My Contacts” on Android and iOS. This will prevent strangers from checking your last seen and status updates.

Previously, people who have your phone number could easily see your last seen and status updates on WhatsApp. It was the default setting for the last seen, status, and even the profile picture. Now, you can change these settings to “My Contacts” or “Nobody” as per your liking. However, with the latest privacy changes, WhatsApp will only let your contacts see your real-time activity updates.

Of course, you can always go back to the Privacy settings and change this default setting. But, it would be best to keep your last seen or status hidden from people you haven’t chatted with before and stay safe. Plus, this will also refrain third-party apps from letting people keep an eye on your WhatsApp activity, making such apps a bit useless!

It is further revealed that the new privacy setting is rolling out to some users as they are unable to see the Last Seen of various personal and business accounts on WhatsApp. The company has confirmed the availability of this feature via a reply to a Twitter user, who had a similar concern.

It’s a new security feature. Got this reply from support today. If the person has not got your number in their contacts, or you haven’t sent one message between you, last seen/online is no longer visible. pic.twitter.com/qLPtC6rPOA— PsyColette 🎅🏻🎄 (@NiHaolain) December 7, 2021

One thing worth noting is that the change will not affect any of your contacts. So, your friends and family need not worry. However, unknown users will be impacted.

It remains to be seen when it will be available for all WhatsApp users. What are your thoughts on the new WhatsApp privacy feature? Does it sound helpful? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.