When you currently find a bug or a broken feature in WhatsApp, you are left with no option other than sending an email to the company’s support team. Well, that is soon about to change and you may soon be able to report bugs and offer feedback right on WhatsApp.

As reported by WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp 2.20.202.7 beta on Android has code hinting at in-app tech support. However, it is not live for everyone yet. Once available, you will be able to access the feature from Settings -> Help -> Contact us. It remains to be seen if this new feature would completely replace the capability to send support emails or be an add-on to the same.

You can choose to include device information like your device’s model and the settings in the report. In the ‘Tell us more’ text box, WhatsApp lets you briefly describe the issue you’re facing. After providing the necessary details, you should press the ‘Send’ button to submit the report.

Once you submit the report, a WhatsApp representative will communicate with you through the WhatsApp support chat. Much like other customer support platforms, the chat will be marked as closed when the conversation is complete.

With this new feature, WhatsApp might be hoping that users would proactively give feedback to its development team. Nevertheless, this seems like a step in the right direction for getting quick feedback and easily resolving user queries.

While WhatsApp is working on this support feature on Android, there is no word on the availability on iOS yet. Since WhatsApp usually adds features on both platforms sooner or later, we could expect the company to start working on the feature on iOS in the coming weeks.