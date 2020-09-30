If you’re someone who has enabled auto-downloads on WhatsApp, your phone is probably cluttered with a lot of forwarded media content from various WhatsApp groups. To help users efficiently manage the storage, WhatsApp is now rolling out a redesigned Storage Usage section in the latest WhatsApp beta version 2.20.201.9.

The new Storage usage section has a storage indicator bar that shows how much space the app has occupied. This visual representation will give you a better idea regarding the space WhatsApp media is consuming on your phone. It also denotes the space used by other apps.

Below the storage bar, WhatsApp has added a new section to help you review and delete items. In this section, WhatsApp will show you media files that are forwarded too many times and files larger than 5MB.

The chat-based storage usage indicator is getting an improvement as well. You can now search for specific chats to quickly delete the files. Moreover, you can sort them by newest, oldest, and largest for a better idea regarding what to delete first.

You can access the redesigned Storage Usage section from WhatsApp’s Settings -> Storage and data usage -> Manage storage. Before you even open the Manage storage section, WhatsApp will show you the used storage in the ‘Storage and data usage’ page.

As mentioned earlier, the feature is now available with WhatsApp beta 2.20.201.9. If you’re already on WhatsApp beta, you can get this new section with a quick update via the Google Play Store. However, you can’t enroll in the beta program now since it is currently full.

