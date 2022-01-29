WhatsApp Head Loves the Idea of an iPad App; Launch Might Be in the Cards

While WhatsApp is known for experimenting and adding new features every now and then, one thing that has been missing from its bag is a native iPad app. But, this could finally change as the head of the Meta-owned messaging platform has said “we would love to do it.“

WhatsApp for iPad Might Launch Soon

In an interview with The Verge, WhatsApp head Will Cathcart has revealed that they are aware of people’s want for an iPad app and they love the idea of launching one. Presently, WhatsApp has an Android, iOS, and desktop app and also has a web version.

While this isn’t a confirmation of the launch of the WhatsApp app for iPad, it definitely throws light on the company’s intention. And there are chances the launch might be in the pipeline, especially with the multi-device feature slowly reaching more users.

Cathcart also suggests that WhatsApp has worked hard on introducing the multi-device support tech and now that it is official, an iPad app seems feasible. He stated, “If I have the multi-device on, I can turn my phone off or lose my network connection and still get messages on my desktop. That would be really important for a tablet app, to be able to use the app even if your phone isn’t on. So the underlying technology is there.“

For those who don’t know, WhatsApp’s multi-device support functionality, which is currently in beta, allows you to use the app on multiple devices without the need for your phone to have an active Internet connection. The feature lets users sync their WhatsApp account on four devices at a time. The Apple iPad could soon be one of the devices.

This also means that a long-rumored iPad app for Instagram might also be developed. Although, the social media platform’s CEO recently explained why there isn’t one, which sort of shuns the possibility. In any case, there’s still hope.

Whenever this happens for real, we will be sure to update you. Hence, stay tuned! Until then, you can check out our guide on how you can use WhatsApp on your iPad right away.