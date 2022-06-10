WhatsApp Might Soon Let You Export Backup from Google Drive

WhatsApp’s 2022 roadmap includes a long list of features, which are most likely to reach all users soon or later. One such feature the messaging platform is testing is for mainly Android users. This will be an option to export chat backups from Google Drive. Here’s what is this about.

WhatsApp Testing Export Backup Feature

A report by WABetaInfo reveals that WhatsApp is planning on adding a new option for people to export chat backups from Google Drive to their devices.

The Backup section under the Settings is expected to get the new ‘Export Backup’ option, which will export all chats, photos, videos, and files from Google Drive. WABetaInfo has even shared a screenshot of the same and you can check it out below.

Image: WABetaInfo

Google’s cloud space provides 15GB of free storage and those relying on this advantage can find this option pretty useful as it will help in freeing up some space. This information comes after a previous rumor, which suggested that Google might start offering limited space to store WhatsApp backups by ending unlimited support for backups. However, no further update on this has been provided as of now. One thing to note is that this feature is still under development and therefore, will take good enough time to reach all users.

In addition to this, WhatsApp has introduced the unread chat filter for Android’s beta version. This will help people easily find unread chats, which tend to get lost as new chats appear. This was initially being tested for WhatsApp for Desktop beta. There are chances that this will reach WhatsApp for iOS too. The new filter joins the existing filters like Photos, Videos, Audio, and more. Here’s a look at it.

Image: WABetaInfo

You should know that the aforementioned features are part of tests and we don’t really know when they will become available as official features. We expect to get more details on this and will ensure you are updated. So, stay tuned, and do share your thoughts with us on these new expected WhatsApp features in the comments below.