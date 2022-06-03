WhatsApp Is Testing a New “Unread Chats” Filter on Desktop

WhatsApp is known for testing a plethora of features before finally rolling them out to people. From new multi-device capabilities to upgraded message reactions, we might see a lot of new features this year. And now, the Meta-owned messaging platform has been spotted testing a new chat filter for desktop users to help them organize chats further. Check out the details right below!

WhatsApp Tests New Filter on Desktop

According to a recent report by WABetaInfo (via XDA), WhatsApp has rolled out the unread chat filter as part of its latest update to the beta version of its desktop client, taking the version number to 2.2221.1. This new filter lets users easily differentiate unread chats on the platform.

The feature was spotted right beside the search bar on the WhatsApp beta for Desktop. It works just like any other filter, hiding the read messages and bringing the unread chats into the spotlight. There is also a single-click button to clear the filter. You can check out the preview of the new unread filter on WhatsApp in the screenshot attached below.

Image: WABetaInfo

This is surely a welcome addition to the platform that will enable users to easily manage their chat list and take notice of the unread messages that they missed earlier. In fact, WhatsApp could further improve the feature by adding other filter options. Currently, the app on Android and iOS has multiple chat filters available, but the unread chat filter is still missing. Although, it is expected to reach mobile users too.

Now, coming to the availability, the new unread filter is presently only available on WhatsApp beta for Desktop. It is also unclear whether WhatsApp is gradually rolling out the feature, starting with certain beta testers, or is it rolling it out to all testers. Furthermore, we do not know when or if the filter is going to make its way to WhatsApp’s mobile apps. So, we suggest you stay tuned for further updates regarding the same. Also, let us know whether or not you like the new unread filter on WhatsApp in the comments below.