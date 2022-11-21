WhatsApp for Desktop Might Soon Get a Screen Lock Feature

WhatsApp already has the option for you to keep the Android or iOS app password protected. You can also choose to unlock the app via facial recognition or a fingerprint scanner. And, we might soon get to see a similar feature on WhatsApp’s desktop version to provide added security. Check out the details below.

WhatsApp Getting Added Security for Desktop Users

A recent report by WABetaInfo reveals that WhatsApp will soon add the Screen Lock feature for its Desktop version. This feature is currently being tested as part of the WhatsApp for Desktop beta.

The new Screen Lock feature will require you to enter a password every time you access WhatsApp on your PC. So, this will help you keep your WhatsApp chats safe if someone else is using your desktop. The report includes a screenshot, which shows what this will look like. Although, since the feature is in development, some aspects of the UI are currently missing.

Image: WABetaInfo

It is revealed that the passwords to unlock WhatsApp on a desktop won’t be shared with the Meta-owned messaging platform but will be stored locally. And, the feature will also include fingerprint scanning on a Mac as an added functionality.

In case you forget your password, you will be able to retrieve it by logging out of WhatsApp and logging in again on the Desktop client. This can be done by scanning the QR code via your smartphone.

The Screen Lock feature is in the works and therefore, there’s no word on when it will be available for all. We will let you know whenever WhatsApp plans on releasing it. So, stay tuned. Meanwhile, the app has just got the ability to create polls and now shows people’s profile photos in groups, a feature that was being tested previously.