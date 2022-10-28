WhatsApp Might Soon Show Profile Photos in Group Chats

WhatsApp is often seen experimenting with new features as part of its beta program and more often than not, these changes become official. The messaging platform is now testing a new visual change, which will show users’ profile photos in groups.

WhatsApp Groups to Display Members’ DPs

WABetaInfo reveals that WhatsApp is testing the ability to show profile photos of participants within groups on its Desktop client. This comes after it started testing the same feature for its iOS beta version. With this, a group chat will now showcase the DP of a person alongside the name in a message bubble.

And if there’s no DP, the profile picture will have the same color as the person’s name on the group. This has been showcased via a screenshot and you can check it out below for a better idea.

Image: WABetaInfo

This will be similar to how WhatsApp started showing the DP of a person in notifications for people to easily differentiate the WhatsApp notifications from others or even another WhatsApp notification from a different person.

This small visual change is currently under development and it remains to be seen when it will reach users. Whenever it does, it is expected to be available for Android, iOS, and web users.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is planning to add an image blur tool, which will help users blur out sensitive information. It is also considering adding the ability to forward photos, videos, and more with a caption.

We are yet to see when these WhatsApp features will be introduced to the general audience. We won’t forget to update you once things are official. So, stay tuned for more information.