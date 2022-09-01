WhatsApp May Soon Let You Chat with Yourself from Linked Devices

WhatsApp is planning to add an interesting functionality, which will let you send messages to yourself, mainly for the purpose of note-keeping and stuff, via linked devices. Currently, this feature can be only used via a workaround, which sadly, doesn’t work with the multi-device feature. Here are the details.

WhatsApp Self Message Feature to Arrive Soon

A report by WABetaInfo reveals that WhatsApp is working on a feature, which will let you send messages to yourself via any linked device. The messages sent to your number will also show up on all the linked devices to easily continue the conversation on any device.

This is being tested on WhatsApp Desktop beta and a shared screenshot shows what the feature will be like. This is expected to reach WhatsApp for Android and iOS when linking a secondary mobile device becomes official, something WhatsApp is testing too. You can check out the screenshot below.

Image: WABetaInfo

For those who don’t know, WhatsApp’s multi-device feature shows such chats only on the primary device and the linked devices don’t reflect the same. If you are not using multi-device support, you can send a message to yourself by using the URL “wa.me/91.” You can enter your number of start a conversation, which also show up on your smartphone.

However, there’s no word on when this functionality will start reaching users. We also don’t know if this will become an official feature.

In related news, the Meta-owned messaging platform is expanding the ability for group admins to delete messages sent from others to more Android beta users. To recall, this feature has been under development for a while now. Plus, it is allowing more beta users to see WhatsApp Status (its version of) Instagram Stories directly via the chat list, much like on Instagram.

It still remains to be seen when these features will be introduced for all WhatsApp users. Whenever this happens, we will be sure to update you. Hence, stay tuned!