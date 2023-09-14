WhatsApp Channels Reach India and More Countries

Back in June, WhatsApp announced Channels, taking ahead what it started with Instagram earlier this year. Channels will help you get information on topics that are important to you and this ability has now reached 150 countries, including India. Here’s a look at the details.

WhatsApp Channels Introduced in India

WhatsApp Channels allow you to get information on various topics, making it easier for you to keep up-to-date. Organizations and even content creators can have their Channels to disseminate updates to multiple people in a private way. There will be a new Updates section (replacing the Status one) to show Status and Channel updates.

This ensures that your privacy is maintained as your profile picture and numbers won’t be shared with people who are part of the same channel. You won’t be able to take screenshots of the updates either. Plus, Admins will have control over who they want to add to their Channels and if they want them to be searchable.

WhatsApp will have a searchable directory making it easier for you to find Channels related to various topics based on your country. One thing to note is that, unlike other WhatsApp features, this one isn’t end-to-end encrypted as this is a one-way communication mode.

In India, BCCI has launched the Indian Cricket Team Channel and celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar, Vijay Deverakonda, and Neha Kakkar have followed the lead with their Channels.

Additionally, WhatsApp Channels will have reactions for you to react to the updates. If you try to forward the updates to other Chats and Groups, there will be a link to the Channel attached so that more people can know about it. Admins will soon get the ability to edit the updates they send and this will have a 30-day window.

The new WhatsApp feature will start rolling to all in the coming weeks. So, stay tuned for this, and do share your thoughts on this in the comments below.